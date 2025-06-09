In Pictures: New lift shaft moved into place at Warwick railway station

The steel structure, which was manufactured off-site and delivered to the station last month, has now been craned into position.

The work took place overnight on Saturday (June 7).

Work has been taking place since spring 2024 to install two new lifts which will help passengers access platforms one and two.

Here’s some photos by Geoff Ousbey of the lift shaft being moved.

1 . Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place The crane ready to move the lift shafts. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place Staff waiting for the lift shaft to be moved into place. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place The staff waiting for the new lift shaft to be moved into place. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place Part of the new structure being moved into place. Photo: Geoff Ousbey