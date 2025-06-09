The crane was used to move the lift shafts into place.The crane was used to move the lift shafts into place.
The crane was used to move the lift shafts into place.

In Pictures: New lift shaft moved into place at Warwick railway station

By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:25 BST
A pre-made lift shaft has now been moved into position at Warwick station as part of the ongoing work to make the station more accessible.

The steel structure, which was manufactured off-site and delivered to the station last month, has now been craned into position.

The work took place overnight on Saturday (June 7).

Work has been taking place since spring 2024 to install two new lifts which will help passengers access platforms one and two.

Here’s some photos by Geoff Ousbey of the lift shaft being moved.

The crane ready to move the lift shafts.

1. Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place

The crane ready to move the lift shafts. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Staff waiting for the lift shaft to be moved into place.

2. Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place

Staff waiting for the lift shaft to be moved into place. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The staff waiting for the new lift shaft to be moved into place.

3. Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place

The staff waiting for the new lift shaft to be moved into place. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Part of the new structure being moved into place.

4. Warwick railway station lift shafts moved into place

Part of the new structure being moved into place. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Work
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice