In Pictures: New perspective of Kenilworth Castle captured over the course of the year

An artist and photographer from Kenilworth has been capturing the town's iconic castle every month using a new perspective.

Natalie Thurman has been taking photos of the castle with a glass photography ball and she has been sharing them across social media.

Natalie said: "During lockdown in January 2021, I came across my small glass photography ball (a few inches in diameter).

"I love Kenilworth Castle and there are many wonderful images and paintings of the castle.

"I decided to try something different and took my glass ball and my mobile phone to the castle and placed the ball on a post that overlooks the castle."

Natalie has been sharing the images on social media and continues to take and share photos of Kenilworth Castle balls every month, in snow, sun, rain and wind.

1. Natalie Thurman's photos of Kenilworth Castle Kenilworth Castle in January

2. Natalie Thurman's photos of Kenilworth Castle Kenilworth Castle in February.

3. Natalie Thurman's photos of Kenilworth Castle Kenilworth Castle in March

4. Natalie Thurman's photos of Kenilworth Castle Kenilworth Castle in April.