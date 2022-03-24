It has opened in Smith Street

In Pictures: New pizzeria opens in Warwick

It has joined the many independent in Smith Street

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:51 pm

A new pizzeria has now officially opened in Warwick.

Caprinos has opened in Warwick's iconic Smith Street, which is home to a host of independent shops.

The pizzeria officially opened yesterday (Thursday March 23).

Here are some photos of the new pizzeria by Geoff Ousbey

