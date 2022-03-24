In Pictures: New pizzeria opens in Warwick

A new pizzeria has now officially opened in Warwick.
Caprinos has opened in Warwick's iconic Smith Street, which is home to a host of independent shops.
The pizzeria officially opened yesterday (Thursday March 23).
Here are some photos of the new pizzeria by Geoff Ousbey
It opened on March 23
Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The new takeaway has opened in Smith Street
Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The team inside Caprinos
Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The Caprinos team
Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey