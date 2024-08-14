In Pictures: Organisers 'delighted' with footfall at Leamington Summer Festival

The event was held last Sunday (August 11) and saw thousands of visitors from across the region attend.

The festival featured a range of activities and entertainment including Punch and Judy shows, food stalls, arts and crafts traders, a mini pop-up beach and children’s rides.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of this year’s Leamington Summer Festival.

"The surge in footfall compared to the previous Sunday’s was incredible.

"Events like this are crucial for our local economy, not only showcasing the best of Leamington but also drawing in visitors who might not have otherwise come to our town.

"We’re already eagerly planning next year’s festival.”

The event was supported by gravelmaster.co.uk, who helped make the mini pop-up beach.

Weekly markets are set to return to Leamington with the autumn and Christmas markets from October 6.

