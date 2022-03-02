In Pictures: Pancakes go flying in traditional dash in Warwick

Tuesday (March 1) saw the return of the traditional Pancake Day races return to Warwick.

The event saw four adult teams from local businesses take part with the team from The Globe crowned the overall winners.

Then the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington started off the races for the school children.

24 teams from six local schools took part in the event.

The team from Newburgh Primary School won the Year 2 race and the Coten End Ambassadors won the Year 6 race.

1. Warwick Pancake Day Races 2022 Four teams took part in the adult races. Photo shows a team member from Warwick Racecourse

2. Warwick Pancake Day Races 2022 The races took place in the Market square area

3. Warwick Pancake Day Races 2022 One of the team from Warwick Racecourse taking part in the race

4. Warwick Pancake Day Races 2022 One of the team members from Happy Puccia taking part in the races