In Pictures: Pancakes go flying in traditional dash in Warwick

Tuesday (March 1) saw the return of the traditional Pancake Day races return to Warwick.
The event saw four adult teams from local businesses take part with the team from The Globe crowned the overall winners.
Then the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington started off the races for the school children.
24 teams from six local schools took part in the event.
The team from Newburgh Primary School won the Year 2 race and the Coten End Ambassadors won the Year 6 race.
