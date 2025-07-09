Photos from the event at the Benn Hall on July 7placeholder image
Photos from the event at the Benn Hall on July 7

In pictures: Performers shine on the big stage at Rugby’s Got Talent 2025

By Photos by Warren Strickland
Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Talented Rugby performers once again shone on the big stage at the annual Rugby's Got Talent show.

This year Charlotte Traynor was crowned the winner with what the judges described as an "utterly spellbinding performance" of the song The Wizard And I from the musical Wicked.

It was noted by the judges that this was a very technically challenging and difficult song to sing with key changes, tempo changes, dramatic contrasts and spoken elements.

Second place went to Gracie Carolan, who once again choreographed her own dance routine.

The judges had nothing but praise for her and said she made it "look effortless and sublime", especially for someone so young.

Aaron Evans took third place with his trademark powerhouse voice. "Surrounded by a very tight acoustic band, his whole performance was brought to life," said the judges.

Rugby's Got Talent took place on Monday July 7 at the Benn Hall and was organised by DCH Entertainments.

Rugby Mayor Cllr Barbara Brown gave out the awards.

Here are some photos from the night, taken by Warren Strickland.

Charlotte Traynor, winner of Rugby's Got Talent 2025

1. Rugby's Got Talent 2025

Charlotte Traynor, winner of Rugby's Got Talent 2025 Photo: Warren Strickland Photography

Second place went to Gracie Carolan, who once again choreographed her own dance routine

2. Rugby's Got Talent 2025

Second place went to Gracie Carolan, who once again choreographed her own dance routine Photo: Warren Strickland Photography

Aaron Evans took third place with his trademark powerhouse voice.

3. Rugby's Got Talent 2025

Aaron Evans took third place with his trademark powerhouse voice. Photo: Warren Strickland Photography

Photos from the event at the Benn Hall on July 7

4. Rugby's Got Talent 2025

Photos from the event at the Benn Hall on July 7 Photo: Warren Strickland Photography

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PerformersRugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice