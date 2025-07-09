In pictures: Performers shine on the big stage at Rugby’s Got Talent 2025

This year Charlotte Traynor was crowned the winner with what the judges described as an "utterly spellbinding performance" of the song The Wizard And I from the musical Wicked.

It was noted by the judges that this was a very technically challenging and difficult song to sing with key changes, tempo changes, dramatic contrasts and spoken elements.

Second place went to Gracie Carolan, who once again choreographed her own dance routine.

The judges had nothing but praise for her and said she made it "look effortless and sublime", especially for someone so young.

Aaron Evans took third place with his trademark powerhouse voice. "Surrounded by a very tight acoustic band, his whole performance was brought to life," said the judges.

Rugby's Got Talent took place on Monday July 7 at the Benn Hall and was organised by DCH Entertainments.

Rugby Mayor Cllr Barbara Brown gave out the awards.

Here are some photos from the night, taken by Warren Strickland.

