In pictures: Poignant service in Hillmorton to mark Armed Forces Day

The service was also dedicated to members of the Armed Forces, past and present, and to recognise those men and women who serve in the Reserve Forces who give up their time to prepare and be ready to provide support to military operations worldwide.

The event was organised and attended by the three Rugby branches of The Royal British Legion, and the service was conducted by Revd. Steve Gold from St John the Baptist Church.

He addressed the congregation and talked of how we live in times of increasing uncertainty.

He said: “The two things we need now are wise leaders and the confidence that we are accompanied through life by a good God.

"A God who can bring peace and calm into troubled times and troubled hearts."

Among those attending the service was Rugby MP John Slinger.

In a moving speech he said: “On Armed Forces Day, we remember those who have sacrificed so much on our behalf, sometimes making the ultimate sacrifice.

Also, on this day it is important to acknowledge those who continue to serve in hostile parts of the world. Recently, I had the privilege of visiting our soldiers serving in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and there I saw the dedication they brought to their task.

"They are selfless; they do their duty without seeking fame or fortune. I also pay tribute to the Royal British Legion, Hillmorton Branch and all of you for being here today and especially those who have made this special day possible.”

Chair of the Hillmorton branch of The Royal British Legion, Kathryn Lawrence, said: “On a day like this, with the sun shining down on us, it is a time to reflect on

the service of serving personnel and reservists, past and present.

"We consider the impact on them and their families as we reflect on conflicts past and present and hope for a world when there will be a time of peace.”

