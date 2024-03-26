In Pictures: Popular Warwick pub relaunches as Guy of Warwick pub - with the legend himself!

A popular Warwick pub officially relaunched with a new name last week – paying tribute to the town’s historic hero Guy of Warwick.

The former Gold Cup Inn and Jambavan Restaurant in Castle Street was renamed The Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen on March 20, in recognition of the historic town’s own legend of the same name, dubbed ‘England’s Forgotten Hero’.

The relaunch is the result of a collaboration with the Guy of Warwick Society.

At the event, Guy of Warwick ‘himself’ appeared on horseback thanks to local entertainers the Knights of Middle England who are helping bring the legend alive.

Guy of Warwick was played by Karl Ude-Martinez, a professional actor, TV presenter and expert horseman.

The relaunch event was also attended by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques and members of the Court Leet.

Owner Mashuk Miah said: “We’re over the moon at the reception we’ve already had to the new Guy of Warwick Pub and Kitchen.

“We had a great turn-out for the launch itself, including Guy of Warwick himself, as well as the Mayor and members of the Guy of Warwick Society.

"We’ve also had huge interest from the local community and look forward to welcoming them through our doors in the coming weeks to try our food and enjoy the historic setting, as well as visitors to Warwick who can learn more about our town’s famous figure while they’re here.”

Launch of the Guy of Warwick pub The launch event included an appearance from Guy of Warwick on horseback, played by Karl Ude-Martinez, a professional actor, TV presenter and expert horseman.

Launch of the Guy of Warwick pub Warwick's Town Crier, Michael Reddy announcing the opening of the pub.

Launch of the Guy of Warwick pub Owner of the Guy of Warwick pub Mashuk Miah.

Launch of the Guy of Warwick pub The pub in Castle Street was renamed at an event on March 20.