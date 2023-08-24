In Pictures: Pupils in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrate their GCSE results
This photo gallery has been put together with photos sent in from schools in the area.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST
Pupils at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam have been celebrating receiving their GCSE results today.
Results were very positive across schools in the county. This comes after many pupils faced a tough few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the pictures that have been sent to us and this gallery will be updated as more photos are sent in.
