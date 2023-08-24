Register
In Pictures: Pupils in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrate their GCSE results

This photo gallery has been put together with photos sent in from schools in the area.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

Pupils at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam have been celebrating receiving their GCSE results today.

Results were very positive across schools in the county. This comes after many pupils faced a tough few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the pictures that have been sent to us and this gallery will be updated as more photos are sent in.

Ava Casson, who will continue at Arnold Lodge School Sixth Form to study English Literature, Business and Psychology. Photo by Arnold Lodge School

1. GCSE Results Day 2023

Ava Casson, who will continue at Arnold Lodge School Sixth Form to study English Literature, Business and Psychology. Photo by Arnold Lodge School Photo: Arnold Lodge School

Arjun Kumaran, who achieved 9,9,9,9,8,8,8,7,6 in his results and will go on to study the Sciences. Photo by Arnold Lodge School

2. GCSE Results Day 2023

Arjun Kumaran, who achieved 9,9,9,9,8,8,8,7,6 in his results and will go on to study the Sciences. Photo by Arnold Lodge School Photo: Arnold Lodge School

Head Prefect Hannah Longstaff opening her results. Photo by Arnold Lodge School

3. GCSE Results Day 2023

Head Prefect Hannah Longstaff opening her results. Photo by Arnold Lodge School Photo: Arnold Lodge School

Sammy Chicksand celebrates with his family. Photo by Arnold Lodge School

4. GCSE Results Day 2023

Sammy Chicksand celebrates with his family. Photo by Arnold Lodge School Photo: Arnold Lodge School

