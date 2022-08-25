In Pictures: Pupils in and around the Warwick district receive their GCSE results
Schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been sending in their photos of their pupils
By Kirstie Smith
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:04 pm
Pupils from in and around the Warwick district have been receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday August 25).
It has been a tough couple of years for pupils thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, around 7,000 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications.
Here are some photos of pupils getting their results
