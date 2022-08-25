In Pictures: Pupils in and around the Warwick district receive their GCSE results

Pupils from in and around the Warwick district have been receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday August 25).

It has been a tough couple of years for pupils thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, around 7,000 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications.

Here are some photos of pupils getting their results

Undefined: readMore

1. GCSE results day 2022 Kenilworth School pupils receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School Photo: Kenilworth School Photo Sales

2. GCSE results day 2022 Kineton High School pupil Poppy Stratford receiving her results. Photo by Kineton High School Photo: Kineton High School Photo Sales

3. GCSE results day 2022 Kenilworth School pupils receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School Photo: Kenilworth School Photo Sales

4. GCSE results day 2022 Kenilworth School pupils receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School Photo: Kenilworth School Photo Sales