Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Myton School pupils receiving their results. Photo shows shows, left to right: Dan, Libby, Jocelyn, Lily, Toby, Hari; and James. Photo supplied by Myton School

In Pictures: Pupils in and around the Warwick district receive their GCSE results

Schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been sending in their photos of their pupils

By Kirstie Smith
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:04 pm

Pupils from in and around the Warwick district have been receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday August 25).

It has been a tough couple of years for pupils thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, around 7,000 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications.

Here are some photos of pupils getting their results

Undefined: readMore

1. GCSE results day 2022

Kenilworth School pupils receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School

Photo: Kenilworth School

Photo Sales

2. GCSE results day 2022

Kineton High School pupil Poppy Stratford receiving her results. Photo by Kineton High School

Photo: Kineton High School

Photo Sales

3. GCSE results day 2022

Kenilworth School pupils receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School

Photo: Kenilworth School

Photo Sales

4. GCSE results day 2022

Kenilworth School pupils receiving their GCSE results. Photo supplied by Kenilworth School

Photo: Kenilworth School

Photo Sales
LeamingtonGCSEs
Next Page
Page 1 of 7