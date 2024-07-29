In Pictures: Rachel Riley, Pasha Kovalev and Tinchy Stryder stay at Warwick Castle’s new hotel

The hotel officially opened its doors on July 22 and features more than 60 medieval inspired rooms.

TV presenter Rachel Riley MBE was joined by husband former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev and their two young children.

Loose Women presenter Linda Robson treated her grandchildren to the historic night’s stay and rapper Tinchy Stryder and his family were also spotted enjoying the live medieval performances in the hotel courtyard.

The attendees were greeted by an animatronic horse with a knight riding on its back in the hotel foyer.

The lobby also features talking historic portraits that narrate the 1,100-year history of the castle and its grounds to guests.

For more information go to: www.warwick-castle.com/short-breaks/accommodation/warwick-castle-hotel

This summer Merlin are also offering £19 tickets for children at its theme parks including Warwick Castle, LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures Resort at: www.merlinentertainments.biz/real-fun-deals

1 . Celebrities stay at Warwick Castle's new hotel Loose Women presenter Linda Robson with her grandchildren.Photo: JHORDLE / INhouse images

2 . Celebrities stay at Warwick Castle's new hotel Rachel Riley and her daughter attended the launch of the new Warwick Castle Hotel.Photo: JHORDLE / INhouse images

3 . Celebrities stay at Warwick Castle's new hotel Tinchy Stryder attended the launch of the new Warwick Castle Hotel.Photo: JHORDLE / INhouse images

4 . Celebrities stay at Warwick Castle's new hotel Rachel Riley, Pasha Kovalev and their children attended the launch of the new Warwick Castle Hotel.Photo: JHORDLE / INhouse images