In Pictures: Rachel Riley, Pasha Kovalev and Tinchy Stryder stay at Warwick Castle’s new hotel

By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST
Warwick Castle Hotel welcomed a host of famous faces including Rachel Riley, Pasha Kovalev, Linda Robson, Tinchy Stryder and their families, for a night’s stay at its new medieval themed hotel last week.

The hotel officially opened its doors on July 22 and features more than 60 medieval inspired rooms.

TV presenter Rachel Riley MBE was joined by husband former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev and their two young children.

Loose Women presenter Linda Robson treated her grandchildren to the historic night’s stay and rapper Tinchy Stryder and his family were also spotted enjoying the live medieval performances in the hotel courtyard.

The attendees were greeted by an animatronic horse with a knight riding on its back in the hotel foyer.

The lobby also features talking historic portraits that narrate the 1,100-year history of the castle and its grounds to guests.

