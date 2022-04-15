Network Rail is replacing the Rugby Road railway bridge over the A445 today (Friday) as part of a £2.4m investment for passenger and freight services between Nuneaton and Leamington. The new structure, which has been built in recent weeks at the nearby Potterton Sports Fields, will be driven down the A445 and lifted into place before the railway is reinstated above ready for trains to start running again on Tuesday April 19.

In pictures: Railway bridge removed in Leamington

By Photos by Geoff Ousbey
Friday, 15th April 2022, 2:26 pm

Geoff Ousbey took these photos of the workers in action.

1. Bridge replacement

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2. Bridge replacement

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3. Bridge replacement

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4. Bridge replacement 4.jpg

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Leamington
