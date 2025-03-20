Work started on the improvement project last month.Work started on the improvement project last month.
In Pictures: Refurbishment work continues at Warwick park's paddling pool

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
Refurbishment work is continuing to take place on a paddling pool in a park in Warwick.

In February, Warwick District Council started the projects which would see improvements made to the pools in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Victoria Park in Leamington.

Improves include: non-slip surfaces, jets and fountains and benches.

The council said it is anticipating that the work will be finished by early summer.

Here’s some photos taken by Geoff Ousbey of the work taking place in St Nicholas Park.

