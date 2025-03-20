In Pictures: Refurbishment work continues at Warwick park's paddling pool

In February, Warwick District Council started the projects which would see improvements made to the pools in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Victoria Park in Leamington.

Improves include: non-slip surfaces, jets and fountains and benches.

The council said it is anticipating that the work will be finished by early summer.

Here’s some photos taken by Geoff Ousbey of the work taking place in St Nicholas Park.

