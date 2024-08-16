In pictures: Remembering Leamington's 111-year-old John Farringdon in quotes and photos

4 . Batonbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

In July 2022, John carried out his duties as batonbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.On Friday July 22, at the ‘Kissing Gate’ entrance of the Cotswolds iconic landmark, Broadway Tower, John took charge of the Queen’s baton on its Wychavon leg of the relay. Applauded along by crowds of well-wishers, local dignitaries and ‘Perry’ the mascot, John held on tight to the precious baton as Laura Renalson, his accompanying carer, pushed him to the top. At Broadway Tower they were met by Wychavon's Chairman Cllr Alex Sinton for the official handover ceremony and celebrations before the baton made its way, under police escort to Pershore.John, born 1913 was just 17 years old when The Commonwealth held its first games in 1930 Hamilton, Canada.John said: “I am honoured to have taken part in such an historic event and to have been chosen as a batonbearer. It has been such a wonderful day, I even got to meet a Commonwealth Gold Medallist; Swimmer Patricia Bevan! I never thought I would begiven such an honour in my lifetime. I will always remember carrying the Queen’s baton.” Photo: Submitted photos