In pictures: Remembering Leamington's 111-year-old John Farringdon in quotes and photos
By Phil Hibble
Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:36 BST
As we reported yesterday, Leamington's John Farringdon, who was the second oldest person in the country, has died at the age of 111.
He featured many times in our paper over the years and was an inspiration to many - so, in his memory, we wanted to put together a few photos and quotes from him.
The main question people asked him when he reached 111 was 'what is the secret to a long and happy life?'. A nightly glass of Grant’s whisky and a full English breakfast was one of his answers! And let’s not forget, he was a Dancing Queen fan of ABBA!
John led an incredible life: he worked at Ford Motor Company for 40 years, was the second oldest man in the world, carried the baton for the Queen’s Commonwealth Games, met with the Red Arrows at Ragley Hall, and even had the chance to be introduced to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street.
Here are a few memories – our thanks to Cubbington Mill Care Home for all their photos and information.
1. 109th birthday - hearty breakfast and a stroll down memory lane
After a hearty birthday breakfast of smoky bacon, tomatoes and perfectly poached eggs, John had a lovely trip down memory lane by visiting the towns’ Royal Pump Rooms; Art Gallery and Museum, before taking a stroll along the parade.On his return, John, joined by residents, staff, friends and his family in Devon (via video link) gathered together for a super afternoon tea party with bubbles, and special birthday cake of fresh cream and strawberries made by the home’s chef Oliver.The birthday boy said: “It was lovely to get out and about today, Leamington has changed over the years but it’s still very beautiful. I’ve had a wonderful day, but age is only a number, I’m not sure what all the fuss is about!”Laura Russell, general manager of Barchester Cubbington Mill added: "John is such a popular resident who in no way looks his age. We’re all looking forward to his planned week of celebrations, with a Cuppa Concert from The Birmingham Symphony Orchestra performing for him, and finishing the week off in style with a parade of 1900’s vintage cars visiting the home.” Photo: Submitted photo
2. Early memories - the wars
"My earliest memory is being turned down by the air force, I wanted to be a Spitfire pilot. They turned me down on account of my deafness. I could have cried.""I do remember bits of the First World War too, all the zeppelins coming over.Talking during the anniversary of 80th anniversary of D-Day, he added: "D-Day this week has been difficult to take in, you can't believe it, wading through that channel to deliver us from the Nazis. I remember it well." Photo: Submitted photo
3. Chosen for the Baton passing
At the age of 109, John was chosen to carry the baton in the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games.Laura Russell, general manager at Cubbington Mill, said: “We’re extremely proud to have John reside within the Cubbington Mill family, he’s such a ‘gentle man’, still very much in awe of the Commonwealth challenge ahead.As he puts it “All this for me? Why? I’m only old”. We love John, and his humility, the honour of carrying the Queen’s baton at his age warms all our hearts.”John said: “I am honoured to take part in such an historic event and to be chosen as a baton bearer. Over the last three years living with my Cubbington Mill family, I am often surprised to be invited to take part in different events. It keeps me young at heart and definitely makes life easier.” Photo: Submitted photos
4. Batonbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games
In July 2022, John carried out his duties as batonbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.On Friday July 22, at the ‘Kissing Gate’ entrance of the Cotswolds iconic landmark, Broadway Tower, John took charge of the Queen’s baton on its Wychavon leg of the relay. Applauded along by crowds of well-wishers, local dignitaries and ‘Perry’ the mascot, John held on tight to the precious baton as Laura Renalson, his accompanying carer, pushed him to the top. At Broadway Tower they were met by Wychavon's Chairman Cllr Alex Sinton for the official handover ceremony and celebrations before the baton made its way, under police escort to Pershore.John, born 1913 was just 17 years old when The Commonwealth held its first games in 1930 Hamilton, Canada.John said: “I am honoured to have taken part in such an historic event and to have been chosen as a batonbearer. It has been such a wonderful day, I even got to meet a Commonwealth Gold Medallist; Swimmer Patricia Bevan! I never thought I would begiven such an honour in my lifetime. I will always remember carrying the Queen’s baton.” Photo: Submitted photos