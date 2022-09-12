In Pictures: Residents and dignitaries gather in Warwick for the Proclamation announcing the accession of King Charles III

Residents and dignitaries gathered in Warwick on Saturday (September 10) for the Proclamation announcing the the accession of King Charles III.

Prince Charles was named king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

He was officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London.

Cities, towns and villages across the nation held their own ceremonies to mark the occasion – with Warwick’s being held in the market square, outside Shire Hall.

Many residents also took the opportunity to leave floral tributes outside Shire Hall – with one young child leaving a marmalade sandwich from her Paddington bear.

Warwick resident Gill Fletcher attended the event, capturing photos and stories from attendees.

Here are two of the stories Gill shared with The Courier:

~ Roberta and Clifford Lynn from Coten End celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday (September 8) – the same day the Queen passed away. They received a wedding anniversary card from the Queen and said it will be a great treasure to them. Roberta said she felt very comforted by the card.

~ John Fletcher, Juror of Warwick Court Leet, said his family have served for more than 90 years in the public sector in Warwickshire, which he said gives him and his family a tiny insight into the magnitude of the late Queen’s service to her country and what she has sacrificed and given.

