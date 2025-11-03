Residents once again joined in with carving pumpkins for Halloween.placeholder image
Residents once again joined in with carving pumpkins for Halloween.

In Pictures: Residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth share their Halloween pumpkins

By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:15 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 11:16 GMT
Once again many residents across the Warwick district and beyond joined in with the Halloween celebrations by carving pumpkins.

Residents across south Warwickshire got into the Halloween spirit over the last few days by decorating their homes, donning costumes and carving pumpkins.

Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.

Here are a few of the pumpkins carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]

One of the pumpkins sent in by Geoff Ousbey

1. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025

One of the pumpkins sent in by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Geoff Ousbey's pumpkin on display

2. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025

Geoff Ousbey's pumpkin on display Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Broadhurst family's pumpkin creations.

3. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025

The Broadhurst family's pumpkin creations. Photo: The Broadhurst family

Some of the pumpkin creations sent in by Andrew Haasmann

4. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025

Some of the pumpkin creations sent in by Andrew Haasmann Photo: Andrew Haasmann

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsLeamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice