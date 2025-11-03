In Pictures: Residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth share their Halloween pumpkins

Residents across south Warwickshire got into the Halloween spirit over the last few days by decorating their homes, donning costumes and carving pumpkins.
Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.
Here are a few of the pumpkins carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]
1. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025
One of the pumpkins sent in by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey
2. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025
Geoff Ousbey's pumpkin on display Photo: Geoff Ousbey
3. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025
The Broadhurst family's pumpkin creations. Photo: The Broadhurst family
4. Warwick district residents' Halloween pumpkins 2025
Some of the pumpkin creations sent in by Andrew Haasmann Photo: Andrew Haasmann