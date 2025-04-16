The chain restaurant opened on April 5.The chain restaurant opened on April 5.
The chain restaurant opened on April 5.

In Pictures: Restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Nationwide restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana has opened its new branch in Leamington.

The new restaurant, which is on the Parade, opened on April 5.

Commenting on the opening of the new restaurant, Neal Bates of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana said: “We are thrilled to bring our authentic Neapolitan pizzas to Leamington.

"The team looks forward to becoming part of this vibrant community and sharing our passion for traditional Italian cuisine with our new neighbours.”​

Rudy’s is open Monday to Thursday from 12noon to 9.30pm​ and Fridays and Saturdays from 12noon to 10pm.

For more information go to: https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/location/leamington-spa/

Inside the new restaurant.

1. Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington

Inside the new restaurant. Photo: Photo supplied

Pizzas being made.

2. Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington

Pizzas being made. Photo: Photo supplied

The outdoor seating area.

3. Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington

The outdoor seating area. Photo: Photo supplied

Inside the restaurant.

4. Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington

Inside the restaurant. Photo: Photo supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice