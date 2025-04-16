In Pictures: Restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington

The new restaurant, which is on the Parade, opened on April 5.

Commenting on the opening of the new restaurant, Neal Bates of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana said: “We are thrilled to bring our authentic Neapolitan pizzas to Leamington.

"The team looks forward to becoming part of this vibrant community and sharing our passion for traditional Italian cuisine with our new neighbours.”​

Rudy’s is open Monday to Thursday from 12noon to 9.30pm​ and Fridays and Saturdays from 12noon to 10pm.

For more information go to: https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/location/leamington-spa/

1 . Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington Inside the new restaurant. Photo: Photo supplied

2 . Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington Pizzas being made. Photo: Photo supplied

3 . Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens in Leamington The outdoor seating area. Photo: Photo supplied