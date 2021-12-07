In Pictures: Return of Warwick's Regency ball heralded a success after pandemic saw last year's event cancelled

Unlocking Warwick's Regency ball. Photo supplied

The return of Warwick' s Regency ball has been heralded a success after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Regency enthusiasts came from far and wide to dance at the Christmas ball on Saturday (December 4), which is usually an annual event.

Organiser Tricia Scott, from Unlocking Warwick, the Court House volunteers, said: “All who came had been asked to take Covid tests the day before, and they were clearly comfortable in the large airy ballroom.

"A number of the guests stayed overnight in local hotels, pubs and guest houses after travelling from as far away as Portsmouth, Devizes and Bath, joining plenty of other guests who live in the Warwick area."

With live music provided by the specialist trio, Mr. Sayer’s Players, dance director Frances Richardson guided the dancers through sixteen period dances.

Canapés provided by Oken’s Kitchen were handed round during the interval, when there was a brief presentation about the strict rules of etiquette that had to be observed at balls and assemblies in Jane Austen’s time.

Tricia added: “After the cancellation of the ball last year, there was a huge appetite for this year’s dance to go ahead.

"The positive reactions to the evening made all the preparation work worthwhile.

"Unlocking Warwick’s Regency ball in the build up to Christmas is now a firm fixture on the town’s calendar and a showcase for the magnificent ballroom in the Jury Street Court House.”

