In pictures - riders from the Banbury area, Northants and Warwickshire who have qualified for the Horse of the Year show

For these horsewomen, competing at the five-day Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the National Exhibition Centre, has been the culmination of years of hard work and training in ridden showing and show jumping - with the prospect of a coveted Championship at the end of the exciting process.

The story of these riders’ journeys to HOYS can be seen in our feature story here.

But on this page they are seen preparing and qualifying for this most prestigious event in the equestrian show calendar.

The photos include a fascinating ‘before and after’ of a cob who avoided being put to sleep to become a Search for a Star contender, thanks to his owner’s dedication.

Most of these horses have been produced at home with support from friends and families. Qualifying for this prestigious show takes huge commitment, keeping the horses fit, schooled, groomed and turned out for qualifying shows which can take place all around the country.

They are Loti Innes-Parry and Jeffrey from Banbury, Arabella Henderson and Mabel from Gaydon, Warwickshire, Michaela Scott and Eddie G Z of Wantage, Nikki Reeder and Levi of Potterspury, west Northants, and Kristie Short and Carrhouse Deal Me In from near Kettering, Northants.

Horse of the Year Show takes place at the NEC, Birmingham from Wednesday to Sunday. As well as a vast number of championship classes, there are pony club games, equestrian demonstrations and a huge shopping village. See here for details and a timetable.

1 . Arabella Henderson and Mabel from Gaydon, Warwickshire Arabella Henderson and Mabel the mare she will be jumping at the Horse of the Year Show this week Photo: Hannah Henderson

2 . Arabella and Mabel relaxing after a class Arabella Henderson and Mabel relaxing after a class Photo: Hannah Henderson

3 . Michaela Scott and Eddie G Z Michaela Scott and Eddite G Z - a talented showjumper who has qualified for the HOYS Talent Seekers and Foxhunter Championships Photo: Michaela Scott

4 . Michaela Scott and Eddie G Z Michaela Scott and her amazing athlete Eddie G Z who have qualified for two showjumping classes at HOYS Photo: Michaela Scott