In pictures: Ronan Keating and Bananarama starred at Pub in the Park in Leamington

The three day event at Victoria Park last weekend featured fine food and drink, celebrity chefs and chart-topping musical acts.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST

Ronan Keating and Bananarama were among the stars of the show at Art in the Park in Leamington last weekend.

The three day event at Victoria Park last weekend featured fine food and drink, talks and demonstrations with celebrity chefs, including Si King from the Hairy Bikers, Glynn Purnell and Ellen Manning and chart-topping musical acts.

For more information about the event visit https://www.pubintheparkuk.com/leamington-spa

Bananarama were the headline act for the Friday night at the event. Photo by Andrew Lock.

Bananarama were the headline act for the Friday night at the event. Photo by Andrew Lock.

Glynn Purnell was one of the celebrity chefs who gave a demonstration at the event. Photo by Andrew Lock.

The Beatles Dub Club performed on the Friday evening. Photo by Andrew Lock.

