In pictures: Rugby dance school will celebrate 25 years in town with special event this weekend

By News Reporter
Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:31 BST
A Rugby dance school will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special event.

'LEGACY - 25 years of Dance' will showcase the many routines performed by students at Jaide's Stage Studios over the years.

It will take place at the Macready Theatre in Lawrence Sheriff Street, Rugby (CV22 3DG) on Saturday July 12 at 1pm and also at 5.30pm.

The dance school said they are looking forward to showcasing all the dances and that students have been rehearsing since the beginning of March. They have a range of subjects to perform from ballet and tap to acrobatics and lyrical as well as two brand new subjects that were introduced over the last year - contemporary and commercial.

"Some of the students are as young as just four years old and many of the students are performing for the very first time!" they added.

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/JaidesStageSchool or email [email protected]

Jaide's Stage Studios (Sailors)

1. 'LEGACY - 25 years of Dance' - Jaide's Stage Studios

Jaide's Stage Studios (Sailors) Photo: Jane Ellis Designs

Jaide's Stage Studios - Teenies

2. 'LEGACY - 25 years of Dance' - Jaide's Stage Studios

Jaide's Stage Studios - Teenies Photo: Jane Ellis Designs

Jaide's Stage Studios - Primary Acro

3. 'LEGACY - 25 years of Dance' - Jaide's Stage Studios

Jaide's Stage Studios - Primary Acro Photo: Jane Ellis Designs

Jaide's Stage Studios (Lollipop).

4. 'LEGACY - 25 years of Dance' - Jaide's Stage Studios

Jaide's Stage Studios (Lollipop). Photo: Jane Ellis Designs

