In pictures: Rugby lights up during Christmas lantern procession through the town centre

The annual event, which is organised by Rugby First, drew in a record crowd and included special guests to liven up the day.

In preparation for the parade, afternoon workshops were set up in St Andrew’s Church, where environmentally-friendly lantern making kits and instructions were provided, free of charge.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First business director, said, “The parade was a perfect opportunity to bring together Rugby’s communities to share the magic of Christmas as well as to shine a positive light on our town centre.”

Making an appearance throughout the day was Archie, the green clad elf, who circulated among the crowd spreading goodwill. He was joined by Father Christmas who invited everyone to jump aboard the Santa shuttle for a free ride around the town centre.

Street entertainment was plentiful. The Rugby Ukrainian Association’s ladies choir performed a melodic interpretation of Christmas cheer with a selection of carols from home.

A sudden and more crashing sound caught everyone’s attention. The rattling beat of the Sambassadors Samba Band limbered up before leading the parade with a raucous performance of synchronised percussion to encourage even the coldest toes to start tapping.

‘Alexandra’, the ten feet tall lantern queen who lives at Alexandra Arts in James Street, presented a formidable figure when she appeared at the front door of the church to signal the start of the parade - a short walk round the town and then back to St George’s for a Christmas sing-along, mince pies and mulled wine.

