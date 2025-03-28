In pictures: Rugby photographers share latest stunning shots

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
Photographers in Rugby have shared their latest award-winning pictures.

The Rugby Advertiser has once again teamed up with Dunchurch Photographic Society to bring you our In the Frame feature.

Which is your favourite from this selection?

New members are invited to join the club.

They meet on a Wednesday evening in Southam Road, Dunchurch.

Photographer Warren Strickland said: “We welcome you all to our season of guest speakers, expert advice and competitions.

“Our members have professional experience in all genres of photography that you may be interested in so please come along and ask questions, make new friends and above all enjoy the art that is photography."

For more information, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.

Karen Tillett, Mouse on a Dandelion, Dunchurch Photo Society.

1. In The Frame

Karen Tillett, Mouse on a Dandelion, Dunchurch Photo Society. Photo: WW

The Borrower: Simon Coates.

2. In The Frame

The Borrower: Simon Coates. Photo: Simon Coates

Earth, Wind and Fire - Lady Sun by Ian Maxwell.

3. In The Frame

Earth, Wind and Fire - Lady Sun by Ian Maxwell. Photo: Ian Maxwell

Swiss Puma Night Fire by David Bray.

4. In The Frame

Swiss Puma Night Fire by David Bray. Photo: David Bray.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
