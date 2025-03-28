In pictures: Rugby photographers share latest stunning shots

The Rugby Advertiser has once again teamed up with Dunchurch Photographic Society to bring you our In the Frame feature.

Which is your favourite from this selection?

New members are invited to join the club.

They meet on a Wednesday evening in Southam Road, Dunchurch.

Photographer Warren Strickland said: “We welcome you all to our season of guest speakers, expert advice and competitions.

“Our members have professional experience in all genres of photography that you may be interested in so please come along and ask questions, make new friends and above all enjoy the art that is photography."

For more information, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.

1 . In The Frame Karen Tillett, Mouse on a Dandelion, Dunchurch Photo Society. Photo: WW

2 . In The Frame The Borrower: Simon Coates. Photo: Simon Coates

3 . In The Frame Earth, Wind and Fire - Lady Sun by Ian Maxwell. Photo: Ian Maxwell

4 . In The Frame Swiss Puma Night Fire by David Bray. Photo: David Bray.