Brave racers headed to Rugby town centre in the rain and drizzle on Tuesday for the annual pancake race.

The faint hearted chose to toss them, the fleet of foot chose to run with them, only the fool hardy chose to do both at the same time.

It was the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Race Day; the annual event which, according to social historians, has been a noble tradition in towns and villages throughout the land since the 15th Century.

At the time it may have been a much-needed distraction from the War of the Roses, but now, in more peaceful times, when Yorkists, Tudors and others mustered at Duke’s Jetty in Rugby’s Town Centre, the battle cry was of Agincourt – ‘once more unto the frying pan dear friends, once more’.

“We expect a good day of racing, despite the weather,” said Chris Stanley of Rugby First, as runners and tossers limbered up for the first race.

“The going looks good, a bit hard underfoot and a bit damp overhead; a perfect pancake day,” Chris added, with a smile.

And so it proved as competitors in each race set off along the 50 metre course.

Cheered on by mums and dads and well-wishers, braving showers of persistent rain and splashing through puddles they clasped tightly on to their frying pans in the hope that their pancake would stay in place.

The big race of the day was the Rugby Rokeby Dash.

A field of ladies lined up, all hoping to win the coveted title of Rugby’s Pancake Person of the Year and to help raise awareness and much needed funds for the Brain Tumour Research Appeal.

Ralph Watson, President of Rugby Rokeby Lions who sponsored the day, said. “We were truly delighted to see so many people turn up, despite the rain.

"To them I say thank you on behalf of Rugby Rokeby Lions and to the Rugby First Team. Also, a big thank you to the Mayor of Rugby, Councillor Maggie O’Rourke, for her encouragement and participation and to the businesses and people of Rugby for their support”.

1 . Rugby pancake race 2024 Running in the rain. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Rugby pancake race 2024 Petra, winner of the Rugby Rokeby Lions Dash, being presented with the winners shield by Ralph Watson, President of Rugby Rokeby Lions. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Rugby pancake race 2024 Face painting to chase away the rain. Photo: Patrick Joyce