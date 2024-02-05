Around 2,500 runners took part in the annual Warwick Half Marathon yesterday (Sunday February 4).

The event, which was sponsored by the Wigley Group, started and ended at Warwick Racecourse and took runners on a route via countryside roads.

This year, the SWFT Charity, which is the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust was chosen as this year’s charity partner.

Here’s some of the photos from the event.

1 . Warwick Half Marathon 2024 Runner put their best foot forward for the event on Sunday (February 4) Photo: David Hastings

2 . Warwick Half Marathon 2024 A record 2,500 runners signed up for The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon Photo: David Hastings

3 . Warwick Half Marathon 2024 The half marathon started and ended at Warwick Racecourse and took runners through countryside roads Photo: David Hastings