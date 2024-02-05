Register
In Pictures: Runners put best foot forward for Warwick Half Marathon

Here’s some of the photos captured by photographer David Hastings of the event.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:14 GMT

Around 2,500 runners took part in the annual Warwick Half Marathon yesterday (Sunday February 4).

The event, which was sponsored by the Wigley Group, started and ended at Warwick Racecourse and took runners on a route via countryside roads.

This year, the SWFT Charity, which is the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust was chosen as this year’s charity partner.

Here’s some of the photos from the event.

Runner put their best foot forward for the event on Sunday (February 4)

A record 2,500 runners signed up for The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon

The half marathon started and ended at Warwick Racecourse and took runners through countryside roads

