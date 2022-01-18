In Pictures: Samaritans volunteers hand out free tea bags to Warwickshire commuters for 'Brew Monday'

Samaritans volunteers handed out free tea bags to commuters at stations in Warwickshire on 'Brew Monday' (January 17).

The third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday', the day that’s been dubbed the most depressing day of the year after too many New Year resolutions have failed, diet and exercise plans have collapsed, huge credit card bills are piling up and the January weather is such a challenge.

In a bid to bring commuters a bit of cheer on Blue Monday, Samaritans have renamed the day ‘Brew Monday’.

Stratford Samaritans volunteers will joined station staff on Monday to giving out tea bags and talk to passengers about reaching out and providing listening tips to commuters at stations in Warwick, Stratford and Leamington.

Commuters taking the teabags were encouraged to have a cuppa and a chat with anyone they know who may be going through a particularly difficult time.

For more information, go to: Samaritans.org

1. Samaritans Brew Monday at Leamington Station Volunteers from the Samaritans were handing out tea bags to passengers at Leamington station as part of their Brew Monday campaign. Photo supplied Photo Sales

2. Samaritans Brew Monday at Leamington Station Volunteers from the Samaritans were handing out tea bags to passengers at Leamington station as part of their Brew Monday campaign. Photo supplied Photo Sales

3. Samaritans Brew Monday at Leamington Station Samaritans volunteers were handing out tea bags to passengers at Leamington Station as part of its Brew Monday campaign. Photo supplied Photo Sales

4. Samaritans Brew Monday at Leamington Station Samaritans volunteers were handing out tea bags to passengers at Leamington Station as part of its Brew Monday campaign. Photo supplied Photo Sales