In Pictures: See inside Kenilworth's new B&M store which has now officially opened

Kenilworth’s new B&M store has officially opened.

The discount retailer, which opened today (March 7), is located in the former Wilko store and has created more than 25 jobs.

B&M stocks branded groceries, health and beauty products, homeware, toys and more.

Staff were asked to nominate a charity to recognise the work it does in the community – and The Kenilworth Centre, a community centre in the town, was chosen to officially open the new store.

The charity will also get £250 of B&M vouchers.

The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“The Kenilworth Centre really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.

"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

1 . Kenilworth's new B&M store opens Members of The Kenilworth Centre team officially opening the new B&M store Photo: Photo supplied

2 . Kenilworth's new B&M store opens Inside the new B&M store in Kenilworth Photo: Photo supplied

3 . Kenilworth's new B&M store opens Inside the new B&M store in Kenilworth Photo: Photo supplied