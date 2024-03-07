In Pictures: See inside Kenilworth's new B&M store which has now officially opened

More than 25 jobs have also been created.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:38 GMT

Kenilworth’s new B&M store has officially opened.

The discount retailer, which opened today (March 7), is located in the former Wilko store and has created more than 25 jobs.

B&M stocks branded groceries, health and beauty products, homeware, toys and more.

Staff were asked to nominate a charity to recognise the work it does in the community – and The Kenilworth Centre, a community centre in the town, was chosen to officially open the new store.

The charity will also get £250 of B&M vouchers.

The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“The Kenilworth Centre really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.

"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

Members of The Kenilworth Centre team officially opening the new B&M store

Kenilworth's new B&M store opens

Members of The Kenilworth Centre team officially opening the new B&M store Photo: Photo supplied

Inside the new B&M store in Kenilworth

2. Kenilworth's new B&M store opens

Inside the new B&M store in Kenilworth Photo: Photo supplied

Inside the new B&M store in Kenilworth

3. Kenilworth's new B&M store opens

Inside the new B&M store in Kenilworth Photo: Photo supplied

Some of the new staff members at B&M in Kenilworth

4. Kenilworth's new B&M store opens

Some of the new staff members at B&M in Kenilworth Photo: Photo supplied

