In pictures: service held in Whitnash to mark VE Day 80 commemorations

The event, which included the service at the war memorial in the churchyard, was attended by several dignitaries from the town.
It was part of several events to celebrate ‘Ve Day 80’ which took part across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and nationally last week.
Photo of Whitnash VE Day 80 memorial service
A special service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and to remember the fallen in the Second World War and in conflicts since was held at St Margaret’s church in Whitnash on Sunday (May 11). Photo: Steve Harriss
Photo of Whitnash VE Day 80 memorial service
Photo of Whitnash VE Day 80 memorial service
Photos of Whitnash VE Day 80 memorial service
