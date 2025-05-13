A special service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and to remember the fallen in the Second World War and in conflicts since was held at St Margaret’s church in Whitnash on Sunday (May 11).placeholder image
In pictures: service held in Whitnash to mark VE Day 80 commemorations

By Oliver Williams
Published 13th May 2025, 10:26 BST
A special service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and to remember the fallen in the Second World War and in conflicts since was held at St Margaret’s church in Whitnash on Sunday (May 11).

The event, which included the service at the war memorial in the churchyard, was attended by several dignitaries from the town.

It was part of several events to celebrate ‘Ve Day 80’ which took part across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and nationally last week.

Photos by Steve Harriss.

