In Pictures: Signs of spring emerging in Leamington and Warwick will bring a smile to your face

It’s starting to feel more like spring, with the sunshine making appearances and putting smiles on people's faces.

Our photographer Mike Baker was in Jephson Gardens and Christchurch Gardens in Leamington and in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and captured these early spring scenes.

With the overcast and foggy weather earlier today (Wednesday March 5), here’s some of the photos taken during yesterday’s sunshine.

1 . Early spring flowers in parks in Leamington and Warwick The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Mike Baker

