The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.
The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.

In Pictures: Signs of spring emerging in Leamington and Warwick will bring a smile to your face

Here’s some nice sunny spring photos we took this week.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 13:10 GMT

It’s starting to feel more like spring, with the sunshine making appearances and putting smiles on people's faces.

Our photographer Mike Baker was in Jephson Gardens and Christchurch Gardens in Leamington and in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and captured these early spring scenes.

With the overcast and foggy weather earlier today (Wednesday March 5), here’s some of the photos taken during yesterday’s sunshine.

Send in your spring photos to [email protected]

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.

1. Early spring flowers in parks in Leamington and Warwick

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Mike Baker

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.

2. Early spring flowers in parks in Leamington and Warwick

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Michael Baker

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.

3. Early spring flowers in parks in Leamington and Warwick

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Michael Baker

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington.

4. Early spring flowers in parks in Leamington and Warwick

The spring flowers in Christchurch Gardens in Leamington. Photo: Michael Baker

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leamington