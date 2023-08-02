Register
The Game Fair brings together all your favourite country clothing brands so you can actually meet the founders, designers and tastemakers as well as touch and feel products before taking advantage of special show offers

In pictures: Some highlights of the The Game Fair at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire

The three-day event, which took place last weekend and is now in its 65th year, is ‘a celebration of the countryside’
By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 19:51 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 19:52 BST

Large numbers of people visited Ragley Hall in Warwickshire last weekend for the 65th Game Fair.

The three-day event, which took place from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 of July, is ‘a celebration of the countryside’.

The annual gun salute, elevated to a spectacular 65-shot salute this year to mark the milestone anniversary, was led by the 9th Marquess of Hertford, whose estate has hosted the annual event seven times.

Other notable figures in attendance over the weekend included TV comic and angler Paul Whitehouse, actor and fishing campaigner Jim Murray, film star Vinnie Jones and Countryfile star Adam Henson.

James Gower, managing director for the event, said: “The show exceeded our expectations completely.

"Attendance increased by nearly 5,000 people beyond last year’s figure of 120,000, which is a fitting way to end our anniversary celebrations and three years back-to-back at Ragley Hall,

The Sealyham Terrier expo at The Game Fair 2023.

1. The Game Fair 2023

The Sealyham Terrier expo at The Game Fair 2023.

The Game Fair attracted 125,000 visitors to Ragley Hall over the weekend.

2. The Game Fair 2023

The Game Fair attracted 125,000 visitors to Ragley Hall over the weekend.

The Game Fair celebrated its 65th anniversary this year.

3. The Game Fair 2023

The Game Fair celebrated its 65th anniversary this year.

Making new friends at The Game Fair.

4. The Game Fair 2023

Making new friends at The Game Fair.

