In pictures: Some highlights of the The Game Fair at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire
Large numbers of people visited Ragley Hall in Warwickshire last weekend for the 65th Game Fair.
The three-day event, which took place from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 of July, is ‘a celebration of the countryside’.
The annual gun salute, elevated to a spectacular 65-shot salute this year to mark the milestone anniversary, was led by the 9th Marquess of Hertford, whose estate has hosted the annual event seven times.
Other notable figures in attendance over the weekend included TV comic and angler Paul Whitehouse, actor and fishing campaigner Jim Murray, film star Vinnie Jones and Countryfile star Adam Henson.
James Gower, managing director for the event, said: “The show exceeded our expectations completely.
"Attendance increased by nearly 5,000 people beyond last year’s figure of 120,000, which is a fitting way to end our anniversary celebrations and three years back-to-back at Ragley Hall,