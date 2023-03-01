In pictures: Spring bulbs start to bloom in Leamington town centre parks
Mike Baker took photos of the bulbs At Jephson Gardens and Christchurch Gardens
By Oliver Williams
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:58pm
Beautiful spring bulbs have started to bloom at parks in and around Leamington so we sent photographer Mike Baker out to get some photos of them.
Mike took photos at Christchurch Gardens (Top Park) and Jephson Gardens in the town centre last week.
And here is a selection of them.
If you have any spring photos you would like to share with us please send them to [email protected]
