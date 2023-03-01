Register
In pictures: Spring bulbs start to bloom in Leamington town centre parks

Mike Baker took photos of the bulbs At Jephson Gardens and Christchurch Gardens

By Oliver Williams
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:58pm

Beautiful spring bulbs have started to bloom at parks in and around Leamington so we sent photographer Mike Baker out to get some photos of them.

Mike took photos at Christchurch Gardens (Top Park) and Jephson Gardens in the town centre last week.

And here is a selection of them.

If you have any spring photos you would like to share with us please send them to [email protected]

1. Spring bulbs in Leamington

Spring bulbs at parks in Leamington town centre.

Photo: Mike Baker

2. Spring bulbs in Leamington

Spring bulbs at parks in Leamington town centre

Photo: Mike Baker

3. Spring bulbs in Leamington

Spring bulbs at parks in Leamington town centre.

Photo: Mike Baker

4. Spring bulbs at parks in Leamington town centre

Spring bulbs are starting to bloom at Jephson Gardens in Leamington town centre.

Photo: Mike Baker

Leamington