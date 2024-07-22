In pictures: Stars shine brightly as singers prove once again that Rugby’s Got Talent!

Lee Sturm, who has made Rugby her home since moving from Brazil earlier this year, illuminated the Benn Hall stage with a powerful rendition of Freddy Mercury’s ‘I Want To Break Free'.

In their responses all four judges noted the amazing range of her singing voice and they commented on her talent as a self-accompanied guitarist. The judges were clear in their deliberations when they awarded Lee Strum the first prize of £300 and a trophy presented by Rugby Mayor, Cllr. Simon Ward.

It was a final of ten singing acts, supported by The Hinkley and Rugby Building Society and McCarthy Stone Retirement. And it flowed effortlessly, thanks to the presenting skills of BBC's Dan Sambell. He commented on how difficult it was going to be for the judges. And how right he was.

In second place was Sorina who received ‘strong accolades’ from the judges. They described her performance as “enchanting”. She was joined on stage by Mike Arrow who accompanied her on acoustic guitar.

Singer Kevin, referred to by his many friends in the audience as ‘Kev’, won the third prize of £100. He evoked a lively response from those who appreciated his interpretation of the Ralph McTelll classic, ‘Street of London’. “That song is fifty-six years old,” he told his audience. “But it is as relevant today as it was then.”

His comment was greeted with loud and raucous cheering.

Also performing, but not listed among the winners, was 13-year-old Rugby High student, Elsie. She is a multi-talented musician who writes and performs her own songs. The chair of the judging panel, Mike Folly, said the judges have noted the clear potential of Elsie, adding: "As a performer, musician and songwriter, she is amazing.”

The director and organiser of the event, David Head, praised the contribution of the guest acts. He commented on the abilities of the young dancers from Jaide's Stage Studios, and he said thank you to MATTH U and local singer/songwriter Jess Lee. “We were delighted to have them back with us. They have all been connected with the show before. Tonight, they added further star quality to the show.”

1 . Rugby's Got Talent Members of Rugby and Dunchurch Rotary Club who worked hard to put the show on the Benn Hall stage. Photo: Pat Joyce

2 . Rugby's Got Talent Pupils from Jaide's Dance Studio put on a lively acrobatic performance for an appreciative audience. Photo: Pat Joyce

3 . Rugby's Got Talent Mike Folly, on the left, receives a token of appreciation from fellow Rotarians. Photo: Pat Joyce

4 . Rugby's Got Talent Rugby Mayor Simon Ward with the BBC's Dan Sambell. Photo: Pat Joyce