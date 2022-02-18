In Pictures: Storm Eunice batters Warwick with trees and fences falling down

Branches have come down in St Nicholas Park

Storm Eunice has now arrived in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.

While the winds seem to be much stronger in the south of England, emergency services are warning people to be careful, with some trees, branches and fences falling.

These photos by Geoff Ousbey show trees, branches and fences coming down in Chapel Street, St Nicholas Park near the Emscote Road entrance and in St Nicholas Park amusement area.

Tree branches have also come down in Leamington - with emergency services moving the debris into The Dell to help clear the road.

Storm Eunice has also caused major travel disruption with all Chiltern Railways services being cancelled until the end of the day due to debris being blown onto the track.

Storm Eunice has also caused major travel disruption with all Chiltern Railways services being cancelled until the end of the day due to debris being blown onto the track.

