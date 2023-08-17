In Pictures: Students at schools and colleges in and around Rugby celebrate their A-level results
By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST
Students at schools and colleges in and around Rugby have celebrated receiving their A-level results today.
As well as A-levels, a number of young people are also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.
Results were very positive across schools and colleges in Warwickshire.
Here are some pictures that have been sent to us from the schools and colleges in the area.
1 / 6