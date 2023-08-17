Register
Iain Green, Headteacher at Rugby Free School, with some of the students who have received their A-levels. Photo supplied by Rugby Free SchoolIain Green, Headteacher at Rugby Free School, with some of the students who have received their A-levels. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School
Iain Green, Headteacher at Rugby Free School, with some of the students who have received their A-levels. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School

In Pictures: Students at schools and colleges in and around Rugby celebrate their A-level results

This photo gallery has been put together with photos sent in from schools and colleges.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST

Students at schools and colleges in and around Rugby have celebrated receiving their A-level results today.

As well as A-levels, a number of young people are also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.

Results were very positive across schools and colleges in Warwickshire.

Here are some pictures that have been sent to us from the schools and colleges in the area.

Head of Sixth Form at Rugby Free School Mitch Chadwick with one of the student who received their results. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School

1. A-Level Results Day 2023

Head of Sixth Form at Rugby Free School Mitch Chadwick with one of the student who received their results. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School Photo: Rugby Free School

Iain Green, Headteacher at Rugby Free School, with one of the students who received their A-levels. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School

2. A-Level Results Day 2023

Iain Green, Headteacher at Rugby Free School, with one of the students who received their A-levels. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School Photo: Rugby Free School

Head of Sixth Form at Rugby Free School Mitch Chadwick with one of the student who received their results. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School

3. A-Level Results Day 2023

Head of Sixth Form at Rugby Free School Mitch Chadwick with one of the student who received their results. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School Photo: Rugby Free School

Susie Bagnall Assistant Head of Sixth Form at Rugby Free School (right) with one of the students who received their results. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School

4. A-Level Results Day 2023

Susie Bagnall Assistant Head of Sixth Form at Rugby Free School (right) with one of the students who received their results. Photo supplied by Rugby Free School Photo: Rugby Free School

