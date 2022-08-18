Edit Account-Sign Out
Southam College Pupil Erin celebrates her A-level results.

In pictures: Students at schools in and around Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick celebrate their A-level results

As well as A-levels, a number of young people are also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.

By Oliver Williams
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:10 pm

Students at schools and colleges in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have celebrated receiving their A-level results today.

Results were very positive across schools and colleges in Warwickshire.

1. 2022 A-level results gallery

Southam College student Taniel celebrates his A-level results.

Photo: Picture supplied.

2.

Southam College student Isla celebrates her A-level results.

Photo: Picture supplied

3. 2022 A-level Results Gallery

Southam College student Jay celebrating his A-level results.

Photo: Picture supplied

4. 2022 A-level Results Gallery

Southam College student Lauren celebrates her A-level results.

Photo: Picture supplied.

