In pictures: Students at schools in and around Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick celebrate their A-level results
As well as A-levels, a number of young people are also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.
By Oliver Williams
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:10 pm
Students at schools and colleges in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have celebrated receiving their A-level results today.
Results were very positive across schools and colleges in Warwickshire.
