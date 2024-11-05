In pictures: Stunning display of poppies cascade down St Mark's Church in Bilton

For several months members of the congregation have been knitting and crocheting thousands of poppies, in time for Remembrance Day.

These poppies then had to be sewn, during several sessions, onto a net. On Saturday November 2, the net was hoisted up the church tower.

A spokesperson for St Mark's Church said: "The cascade consists of over five thousand poppies, knitted and crocheted by members of St Mark's congregation and many people from the local community in Bilton including several schools. Some poppies have even been flown in from various parts of the world!

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in such a phenomenal community effort. It has truly been a huge community effort.”

"We hope that the cascade will help us engage with Remembrance in a fresh way this year, and will encourage us to think about how we can play our part in the work of peace and reconciliation."

The cascade can be viewed at any time, but the church will also be open serving teas and coffees between 10am-12 noon on Saturday November 9, and 10am-12 noon on Friday November 15.

St Mark's Remembrance Service is on Sunday November 10 at 10.50am.

