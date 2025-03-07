The three-bed property in Wasperton Lane in Barford has been listed with a guide price of £1,795,000 with estate agents Margetts.
It is set across three levels – with the second level featuring eaves storage.
On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, as well as a kitchen and utility room. There is also access to the garage.
The annex can also be accessed from the utility room.
On the second floor there are three bedrooms – with two having ensuites. The main bedroom also has a dressing room.
There is also an additional bathroom on this floor.
Outside there are large garden areas as well as two outbuildings – with one of these being an office building.
For more information contact Margetts on: 01926 293575.
