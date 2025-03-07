The three-bed property in Wasperton Lane in Barford has been listed with a guide price of £1,795,000 with estate agents Margetts.

It is set across three levels – with the second level featuring eaves storage.

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, as well as a kitchen and utility room. There is also access to the garage.

The annex can also be accessed from the utility room.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms – with two having ensuites. The main bedroom also has a dressing room.

There is also an additional bathroom on this floor.

Outside there are large garden areas as well as two outbuildings – with one of these being an office building.

For more information contact Margetts on: 01926 293575.

For more photos and a video go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159023372

1 . Wasperton Lane, Barford One of the reception rooms. Photo: Margetts

2 . Wasperton Lane, Barford One of the reception rooms. Photo: Margetts

3 . Wasperton Lane, Barford One of the reception rooms Photo: Margetts