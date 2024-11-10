The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024.The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024.
In pictures: the 2024 Remembrance parade and service in Kenilworth

By Oliver Williams
Published 10th Nov 2024, 20:29 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 20:46 BST
Crowds lined the streets of Kenilworth today to remember fallen military personnel who died in armed conflicts over the years.

A parade took place in the town centre before a Remembrance service was held at the town’s war memorial at Abbey Fields.

Members of the armed forces, cadets, police and dignitaries turned out to pay their respects at the well-attended event, which featured the traditional laying of poppy wreaths at the war memorial and a playing of The Last Post.

* Photos courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.

1. Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024

The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

2. Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024 Kenilworth Town Council 7.jpg

The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024 Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

3. Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024

The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

4. Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024

The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

