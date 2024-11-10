A parade took place in the town centre before a Remembrance service was held at the town’s war memorial at Abbey Fields.
Members of the armed forces, cadets, police and dignitaries turned out to pay their respects at the well-attended event, which featured the traditional laying of poppy wreaths at the war memorial and a playing of The Last Post.
* Photos courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.
1. Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024
The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council
The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024 Photo: Kenilworth Town Council
The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council
The Kenilworth Remembrance parade and service 2024. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council