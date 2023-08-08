In pictures: The Art in the Park Festival 2023 in Leamington town centre

Photos by Estesihad Quisay

Photographer Estesihad Quisay has provided this superb gallery of photographs from Art in the Park in Leamington last weekend.

The town came alive with colors, creativity, and camaraderie during the much-anticipated event held at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens from August 5 to 6.

From visual art installations that captured the imagination to captivating musical performances that echoed through the trees, the event delivered a sensory feast that left a lasting impression on all who attended.

1 . Art in the Park 2023 Art in the Park 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

2 . Art in the Park 2023 Art in the Park 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

3 . Art in the Park 2023 Art in the Park 2023. Photo: Picture supplied.

4 . Art in the Park 2023 Art in the Park 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

Next Page Page 1 of 3