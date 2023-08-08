In pictures: The Art in the Park Festival 2023 in Leamington town centre
Photos by Estesihad Quisay
By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST
Photographer Estesihad Quisay has provided this superb gallery of photographs from Art in the Park in Leamington last weekend.
The town came alive with colors, creativity, and camaraderie during the much-anticipated event held at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens from August 5 to 6.
From visual art installations that captured the imagination to captivating musical performances that echoed through the trees, the event delivered a sensory feast that left a lasting impression on all who attended.
Page 1 of 3