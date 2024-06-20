Moose is a Lurcher, German Shepherd cross, who is almost three years old. Despite being over 40kgs, Moose loves to run around, and adores sunbathing. If you are looking for a fun, bouncy boy that needs a quiet, understanding home then look no further.Moose is a Lurcher, German Shepherd cross, who is almost three years old. Despite being over 40kgs, Moose loves to run around, and adores sunbathing. If you are looking for a fun, bouncy boy that needs a quiet, understanding home then look no further.
Moose is a Lurcher, German Shepherd cross, who is almost three years old. Despite being over 40kgs, Moose loves to run around, and adores sunbathing. If you are looking for a fun, bouncy boy that needs a quiet, understanding home then look no further.

In pictures: the big dogs needing a new home at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:42 BST
Wednesday June 26 is Big Dog Day - a free event that will highlight some of the larger dogs currently searching for their forever homes at Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

Weighing more than 300kg between them, big dogs Ella, Buddy, Moose, Yogi Bear, Ginger, Nellie and Deki, will be the stars of the charity’s Big Dog Day”, being held at the site in Honiley from noon to 7.30pm.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth has planned 11 rehoming events across the summer.

For more information aboiut Dogs Trust Kenilworth visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/kenilworth

Nellie is a eight-year-old Mastiff who weighs almost 50kgs. Nellie loves to play fetch and is a big gentle giant who would love a calm, cosy retirement home. She can live with children aged over 14 who will help her settle into a new environment.

1. Big Dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Nellie is a eight-year-old Mastiff who weighs almost 50kgs. Nellie loves to play fetch and is a big gentle giant who would love a calm, cosy retirement home. She can live with children aged over 14 who will help her settle into a new environment.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Yogi Bear is a seven-year-old Presa Canario, who weighs almost 45kgs. Yogi is a handsome, clever boy who loves learning new things and going for peaceful walks. Although he is a big lad, Yogi walks beautifully on lead.

2. Big Dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Yogi Bear is a seven-year-old Presa Canario, who weighs almost 45kgs. Yogi is a handsome, clever boy who loves learning new things and going for peaceful walks. Although he is a big lad, Yogi walks beautifully on lead.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Ginger is a five-year-old Mastiff cross, who weighs just under 45kgs. Blossoming in confidence, Ginger can live with children aged 14 and over, but will need some time settling into a new, peaceful, home.

3. Big Dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Ginger is a five-year-old Mastiff cross, who weighs just under 45kgs. Blossoming in confidence, Ginger can live with children aged 14 and over, but will need some time settling into a new, peaceful, home.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Buddy is a three-year-old Bulgarian Shepherd Cross, who weighs around 38kgs. He is a sensitive big boy who will need plenty of time to settle in his new home, as he has experienced lots of change so far in his young life.

4. Big Dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Buddy is a three-year-old Bulgarian Shepherd Cross, who weighs around 38kgs. He is a sensitive big boy who will need plenty of time to settle in his new home, as he has experienced lots of change so far in his young life.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs Trust
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice