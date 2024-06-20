Weighing more than 300kg between them, big dogs Ella, Buddy, Moose, Yogi Bear, Ginger, Nellie and Deki, will be the stars of the charity’s Big Dog Day”, being held at the site in Honiley from noon to 7.30pm.
Dogs Trust Kenilworth has planned 11 rehoming events across the summer.
Nellie is a eight-year-old Mastiff who weighs almost 50kgs. Nellie loves to play fetch and is a big gentle giant who would love a calm, cosy retirement home. She can live with children aged over 14 who will help her settle into a new environment.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
Yogi Bear is a seven-year-old Presa Canario, who weighs almost 45kgs. Yogi is a handsome, clever boy who loves learning new things and going for peaceful walks. Although he is a big lad, Yogi walks beautifully on lead.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
Ginger is a five-year-old Mastiff cross, who weighs just under 45kgs. Blossoming in confidence, Ginger can live with children aged 14 and over, but will need some time settling into a new, peaceful, home.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
Buddy is a three-year-old Bulgarian Shepherd Cross, who weighs around 38kgs. He is a sensitive big boy who will need plenty of time to settle in his new home, as he has experienced lots of change so far in his young life.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth