In pictures: The Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints' church in Leamington

The festival launched last Saturday and will be a feature of a fun day at the church on Saturday (December 17) before it ends the next day.

The results are in and judges have chosen their favourite entries at the first ever Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints’ Parish church in Leamington.

The festival launched last Saturday.

The Judges, Father Christopher Wilson from All Saints’ Church, Mary Rhodes, BBC Midlands today presenter and local Councillor Mini Mangat had a difficult time deciding which trees to award a prize to as there were so many worthy winners.

The ‘Most Upcycled’ tree award was won by Lucy Tomlins from Pangaea Sculptors centre who sourced all her decorations from the Princess Drive tip and sprayed them a festive gold colour.

The ‘Most Sparkling’ went to Clapham Terrace School pupils who chose space as their theme and Sara Lever from Bee Friendly Warwick won the ‘Most Creative’ award for her very buzzy contribution.

Carole Sleight, from Whittle Productions who produced the festival with David Clargo said: “This has been a wonderful community based event to stage in a spectacular church, the creativity and sparkle is quite magical.”

Entry is free to the festival but donations are welcome and will be shared between the Ups of Downs charity, which supports children and families with Down’s syndrome, and the church.

At the end of the festival on Sunday (December 18) eight dressed trees will be donated to the Helping Hands charity which is hosting a Christmas Family Fun Day at the church this Saturday (December 17) from 11 am to 4pm.

1. Leamington Christmas Tree Festival The Anything Goes music group playing at the festival Photo: John Bray Photo Sales

2. Leamington Christmas Tree Festival Winner Most Sparkling: Judges with Clapham Terrace Community Primary School Year 5 and teacher Miss Harriet Alder. Photo: John Bray Photo Sales

3. Leamington Christmas Tree Festival The winning tree for the Most Creative category. Photo: John Bray Photo Sales

4. Leamington Christmas Tree Festival The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: John Bray Photo Sales