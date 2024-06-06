In pictures: the D-Day 80th Anniversary memorial service in Leamington

The moving service, in Euston Place today (Thursday June 6), included readings, prayers, poems, bugle player Ian Bode playing The Last Post and Reveille, a two-minute silence and the laying of poppy wreaths.
At Newbold Comyn at 9.15pm tonight, the beacon will be lit to mark the event.
