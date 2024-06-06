The D-Day 80th Anniversary Service in Leamington.The D-Day 80th Anniversary Service in Leamington.
In pictures: the D-Day 80th Anniversary memorial service in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Jun 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 16:16 BST
Photographer Allan Jennings has sent us the pictures he took as Veterans, dignitaries and residents gathered at the war memorial in Leamington today to mark the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

The moving service, in Euston Place today (Thursday June 6), included readings, prayers, poems, bugle player Ian Bode playing The Last Post and Reveille, a two-minute silence and the laying of poppy wreaths.

For more information about the memorial service visit https://shorturl.at/umqC3

At Newbold Comyn at 9.15pm tonight, the beacon will be lit to mark the event.

Photo: Allan Jennings

Photo: Allan Jennings

Photo: Allan Jennings

Photo: Allan Jennings

