Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Kenilworth Carnival 2023Kenilworth Carnival 2023
Kenilworth Carnival 2023

In pictures: The Kenilworth Carnival 2023

The event was held in the town last weekend and prizes were given for the best floats and walkers in the grand procession
By Oliver Williams
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Kenilworth Carnival was held in the town last weekend.

Prizes were awarded for the best floats and walkers in the procession through the town.

The winners were as follows:

Lorries

Class Two – Kenilworth People

Hyde Road

Class Three – Schools

St Augustine’s

Class Four – Clubs & Societies Junior under 11‘s

Kenilworth Rugby Club

Class Five – Clubs & Societies Junior over 11’s

The Copper House

Class Seven - Theatrical & Dramatic Society

Viva Theatre Arts

Fancy Dress/Walkers

Class Ten – Children

Talisman Theatre Group

Class 11 – Adults

Viva Theatre Arts

Class 13 – Bikes

The Reinge Clinic

Overall Float – Mark Higgerson Cup – Viva Theatre Arts

Overall Walker – Viva Theatre Arts

Overall Construction Effort – 10 th Kenilworth Guides

Find Kenilworth Carnival on Facebook for more information about the event.

Kenilworth Carnival 2023

1. Kenilworth Carnival 2023

Kenilworth Carnival 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

Kenilworth Carnival 2023

2.

Kenilworth Carnival 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

Kenilworth Carnival 2023

3.

Kenilworth Carnival 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

Kenilworth Carnival 2023

4. Kenilworth Carnival 2023

Kenilworth Carnival 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Schools