In pictures: The Kenilworth Carnival 2023
Kenilworth Carnival was held in the town last weekend.
Prizes were awarded for the best floats and walkers in the procession through the town.
The winners were as follows:
Lorries
Class Two – Kenilworth People
Hyde Road
Class Three – Schools
St Augustine’s
Class Four – Clubs & Societies Junior under 11‘s
Kenilworth Rugby Club
Class Five – Clubs & Societies Junior over 11’s
The Copper House
Class Seven - Theatrical & Dramatic Society
Viva Theatre Arts
Fancy Dress/Walkers
Class Ten – Children
Talisman Theatre Group
Class 11 – Adults
Viva Theatre Arts
Class 13 – Bikes
The Reinge Clinic
Overall Float – Mark Higgerson Cup – Viva Theatre Arts
Overall Walker – Viva Theatre Arts
Overall Construction Effort – 10 th Kenilworth Guides
Find Kenilworth Carnival on Facebook for more information about the event.