In pictures: The Kenilworth Dogs trust dogs who are in need of 'hero adopters'

By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:49 BST
These lovable canines at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are all in need of ‘hero adopters’ to goive them a new home.

A ‘Hero Adopter’ provides dogs with medical conditions or special caring needs a loving home to thrive and a chance to find happiness.

Dogs Trust is increasingly caring for dogs with extra needs in terms of health and behaviour and is hoping to attract more extra special homes for the 125 dogs in its care.

A Hero Adopters day takes place at the charity’s centre in Honiley tomorrow from noon to 7.30pm.

During this event, Dogs Trust staff will be available to answer questions, guide you through rehoming, share hero adoption stories, offer a behind-the-scenes tour, and share expert advice.

Whether you are a seasoned dog owner or a first-time adopter, Hero Adopters Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about changing a dog's life.

To find out more, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/Kenilworth

Dexter - Labrador Retriever Cross

1. Hero Adopters Day at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Dexter - Labrador Retriever Cross - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/1260359 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Jake - Doberman

2. Hero Adopters Day at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Jake - Doberman - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/dobermann/1224275 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Hella - Lakeland Terrier Cross

3. Hero Adopters Day at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Hella - Lakeland Terrier Cross - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-lakeland/3431229 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Bagheera - Crossbreed

4. Hero Adopters Day at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Bagheera - Crossbreed - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/crossbreed/1263901 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

