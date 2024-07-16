In pictures: The Kenilworth Dogs trust dogs who are in need of 'hero adopters'

A ‘Hero Adopter’ provides dogs with medical conditions or special caring needs a loving home to thrive and a chance to find happiness.

Dogs Trust is increasingly caring for dogs with extra needs in terms of health and behaviour and is hoping to attract more extra special homes for the 125 dogs in its care.

A Hero Adopters day takes place at the charity’s centre in Honiley tomorrow from noon to 7.30pm.

During this event, Dogs Trust staff will be available to answer questions, guide you through rehoming, share hero adoption stories, offer a behind-the-scenes tour, and share expert advice.

Whether you are a seasoned dog owner or a first-time adopter, Hero Adopters Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about changing a dog's life.

To find out more, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/Kenilworth

