Photographer John Bray sent in these pictures from the festive event which, opened at All Saints’ Parish church in the town on Friday (December 8) and will run until Sunday (December 17).

Sixty eight beautifully decorated Christmas trees were lit up at All Saints’ Parish church for the first time last Friday (December 8) on what was the opening night of a wonderful festive event in Leamington.

Photographer John Bray took these photos of the launch of The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival, which will be open at the church in Priory Terrace until Sunday (December 17).

The trees, which were donated to the event by Smith’s Nurseries & Garden Centre, have been decorated by a wide range of businesses and organisations in and around the town.

On the opening night, the three judges which included BBC presenter Mary Rhodes, Father Christopher Wilson from the church and Warwick District Council chair Cllr Sydney Syson, chose the winners of awards for the best decorated trees in three different categories.

People in Action won an award for The Most Creative , Action 21 The Best Story and Art Span The Best Upcycled trees.

The Carolyn Rose School of Sewing, St Paul’s Primary School and Oxfam Books & Music were also highly commended for their efforts.

There was also was a new Judges’ Award which went to The Soroptimists for their Blinged-up Bras tree.

Entry to the festival, which is organised by Whittle Productions, is £2 for adults and free for under-16s.

A donations collection is also being taken for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands, which has two special trees made by their women’s Esther Project and men’s Elijah Project.

1 . Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023 The launch of the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023. Photo by John Bray. Photo: John Bray

2 . Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023 The launch of the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023. Photo by John Bray. Photo: John Bray

3 . Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023 The launch of the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023. Photo by John Bray. Photo: John Bray

4 . The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023 The launch of the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival 2023. Photo by John Bray. Photo: John Bray