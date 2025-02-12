In pictures: the launch of the Lights of Leamington exhibition

Switched on Stories celebrates the Lights of Leamington festival, which took place at Jephson Gardens annually from 1951 to 1961.

The festival was said to have once rivalled the Blackpool Illuminations.

The free exhibition at All Saints’ Parish church in Priory Terrace launched last Friday (February 7) and will run until Sunday February 23.

It includes photos, fascinating facts and a film screening.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Judith Clarke, who was present to officially open the event, described the exhibition as “an emotional experience taking us to a place which was magical and special following the austere and harsh years after the war”.

She added: “It really showed the creativity and aspirations of the town.”

For more details about Lights of Leamington | Switched on Stories – The Exhibition and the wider history project, visit www.switchedonstories.co.uk.

