In pictures: The Leamington Food Festival 2022

The organisers of the Leamington Food and Drink Festival have thanked the community for coming together to support this year’s event.

The 15th year of the popular two-day event brought together family and friends in the Pump Room Gardens with organisers BID Leamington commenting on the lovely atmosphere.

To remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a minute’s silence was held on Saturday and Sunday and a book of condolence was opened for members of the community.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said they had decided to go ahead with the Leamington Food and Drink Festival after much consideration.

She said: “I would like to thank Leamington’s community for supporting us and their local businesses over the weekend.

“Over the two days, we saw so many people enjoying the food, demonstrations, children’s activities and generally spending time together in a relaxed atmosphere.

“The adjustments we made to our programme to pay our respects were very much welcomed and the book of condolences was signed by young and old.

“Royal Leamington Spa has a special connection with the Queen and coming together helped us to honour that and remember her two visits to the town.”

This sentiment was echoed by Alison Shaw, BID Leamington Project Manager who organises the event each year.

She said: “We put our hearts into the Food and Drink Festival and care a lot about our exhibitors and ensuring our community enjoy the event.

“The team running the event, including many volunteers, is a real family and they deserve great credit and so do Bear Cleaning, who handled the waste on site for the first time, and did a stunning job.”

Stall holder Kate Butler, of The Roaming Vegan, added: “There has been a great vibe. Since it is a free-to-attend event, people have had a choice whether to attend and I think it has been a nice opportunity for people to come together.”

Anne Marie Lambert of Get Cooking! helped youngsters in the Kids’ Cookery School make healthy delights such as vegetable noodle pots, fruit and vegetable kebabs, decorate biscuits and bread in the bag to take home to watch it rise in the oven.

She said: “The Cookery School has gone really well. This was a great opportunity for children to try vegetables they may not have tasted before and to encourage children to eat more fruit and vegetables.”

The Live Kitchen was once again very popular and featured newcomers such as Rooty Fuel, Babna’s Patisserie, Bread for Life and Very Hungry Greek. On Sunday, Aubrey Allen’s Home Cook of the Year 2022 Shepherd’s Pie Cook Off was won by Rajesh Darji with his ‘Desi’ Shepherd’s Pie.

Over the weekend, visitors heard live music from the bandstand from Jamie Knight & His Acoustic Jukebox, Devon Mayson, Gebby & Myles, Luna Kiss, Enchanted, Room 17, Paris, Abi Rowberry, Andy Flynn, Sam Lawrence, Jack Read and Enchanted.

1. Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2022 Singer Abi Rowberry performing on the bandstand. Photo: Jamie Gray

2. Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2022 Suri (4) with mum Samia at the event Photo: Jamie Gray

3. Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2022 Yasmin (6) making cookies in Kid's Cookery School with Anne Marie from Get Cooking! Photo: Jamie Gray

4. Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2022 Festival visitors signing the book of condolence for the Royal Family. Photo: Jamie Gray