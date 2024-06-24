The event, in its sixth year and organised by Raceways CIC, was held in support of The Myton Hospices charity.

Runners could enter the race for free by committing to rising £100 for the cause.

The men’s race was won by Ben Kruze of Stratford Athletics Club in 1:11:12

The women’s winner was Shannon Barton (1:26:18).

More photos from the event to follow.

