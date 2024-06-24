Photo from The Leamington Half Marathon 2024.Photo from The Leamington Half Marathon 2024.
In pictures: The Leamington Half Marathon 2024

By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:28 BST
Thousands of runners pounded the streets and roads in and around Leamington for the Leamington Half Marathon 2024 yesterday (Sunday June 24).

The event, in its sixth year and organised by Raceways CIC, was held in support of The Myton Hospices charity.

Runners could enter the race for free by committing to rising £100 for the cause.

The men’s race was won by Ben Kruze of Stratford Athletics Club in 1:11:12

The women’s winner was Shannon Barton (1:26:18).

More photos from the event to follow.

