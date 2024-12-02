In pictures: The Leamington Lantern Parade 2024

In the weeks leading up to the event, families participated in a series of creative workshops held in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

The workshops welcomed hundreds of attendees who designed unique lanterns inspired by dragons, unicorns, fish, TV characters, traditional Christmas icons and their favourite animals.

Stephanie Kerr, executive Director of BID Leamington, said: “The Lantern Parade is a beautiful tradition that families look forward to every year.

"It’s always inspiring to see the incredible creations that light up our town and bring the community together.”

The parade was led by captivating stilt walkers and Christmas angels, accompanied by musical performances from David Harrop, the Leamington Baptist Church Choir, and Royal Spa Brass.

Santa made a special appearance at the Town Hall finale, where carol singing and Christmas songs brought the night to a joyful close.

