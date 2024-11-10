Photo from the Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024.Photo from the Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024.
In pictures: the Leamington Remembrance parade and service 2024

By Oliver Williams
Published 10th Nov 2024, 18:12 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 19:48 BST
Photographer Allan Jennings and Warwick District Council have kindly sent in these pictures of the Remembrance parade and service, which took place in Leamington town centre today (Sunday November 10).

The event was well attended as ever, with members of the armed forces, police, cadets, dignitaries and townspeople turning out to pay their respects to those who died in armed conflicts over the years.

The parade took place in The Parade this morning and it was followed by a service at the town’s war memorial in Euston Place.

The 1368 (Warwick & Royal Leamington Spa) Squadron Air Cadets played an important role in the Remembrance parade. Alfie Kearney proudly holds the poppy wreath on behalf of the unit which he later laid at the war memorial as part of the service.

The 1368 (Warwick & Royal Leamington Spa) Squadron Air Cadets played an important role in the Remembrance parade. Alfie Kearney proudly holds the poppy wreath on behalf of the unit which he later laid at the war memorial as part of the service. Photo: Patrick Kearney

Photo from the Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council

The Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council

Photo from the Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council

