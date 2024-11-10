The event was well attended as ever, with members of the armed forces, police, cadets, dignitaries and townspeople turning out to pay their respects to those who died in armed conflicts over the years.
The parade took place in The Parade this morning and it was followed by a service at the town’s war memorial in Euston Place.
1. Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024
The 1368 (Warwick & Royal Leamington Spa) Squadron Air Cadets played an important role in the Remembrance parade. Alfie Kearney proudly holds the poppy wreath on behalf of the unit which he later laid at the war memorial as part of the service. Photo: Patrick Kearney
2. Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024
Photo from the Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council
3. Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024
The Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council
4. Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024
Photo from the Leamington Remembrance Parade and Service 2024. Photo: Warwick District Council